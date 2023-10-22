Morgan Stanley Lowers The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target to $34.00

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CG has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.21.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ CG opened at $27.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.60. The Carlyle Group has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $38.32.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.23. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The company had revenue of $977.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.12 million. Equities analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Carlyle Group news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 13,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $434,044.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 403,069 shares in the company, valued at $13,043,312.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg bought 1,269,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.52 per share, for a total transaction of $10,816,455.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,785,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,773,550.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 13,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $434,044.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 403,069 shares in the company, valued at $13,043,312.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,916 shares of company stock worth $2,747,882 over the last three months. Company insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 125.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Carlyle Group

(Get Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.