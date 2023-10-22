National Bankshares Downgrades Real Matters (TSE:REAL) to Sector Perform

National Bankshares cut shares of Real Matters (TSE:REAL – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has C$7.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$8.50.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Real Matters from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Real Matters from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Real Matters from C$4.50 to C$6.25 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Real Matters from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 31st.

Shares of REAL opened at C$5.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$6.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.95. Real Matters has a 12-month low of C$3.80 and a 12-month high of C$7.10. The stock has a market cap of C$364 million, a P/E ratio of -15.63, a P/E/G ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 0.79.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

