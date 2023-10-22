Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

NAVI has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Navient from $19.50 to $18.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Navient has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Navient Stock Performance

Shares of NAVI opened at $16.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.37 and its 200-day moving average is $17.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.43, a current ratio of 12.78 and a quick ratio of 12.78. Navient has a 12-month low of $14.21 and a 12-month high of $19.69.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.53 million. Navient had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 8.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Navient will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Navient Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $380,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 404,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,681,104.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Navient

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Navient by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 91,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Navient by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Navient by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 32,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Navient by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,154 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Navient by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

