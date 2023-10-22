Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.22

Nevada Copper Corp. (TSE:NCU – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.22 and traded as low as C$0.15. Nevada Copper shares last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 452,589 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Haywood Securities decreased their target price on shares of Nevada Copper from C$0.50 to C$0.30 in a research report on Friday, July 14th.

Get Nevada Copper alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on NCU

Nevada Copper Trading Down 9.4 %

Nevada Copper Company Profile

The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$195.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.81.

(Get Free Report)

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, iron magnetite, gold, and silver ores. It holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property that consist of approximately 24,300 acres of contiguous mineral rights located in northwestern Nevada, the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nevada Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevada Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.