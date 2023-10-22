New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust Invests $226,000 in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 86.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $584,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,281,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $584,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,281,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total transaction of $2,493,987.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,707. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $226.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $189.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $182.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.21.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 1.7 %

MMC traded down $3.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $187.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,135,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,926. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $193.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $92.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.78 and a twelve month high of $199.20.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

