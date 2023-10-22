New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust Purchases Shares of 767 Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 767 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.2% in the second quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.6% in the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 1,597 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.2% in the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.2% in the first quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.66, for a total value of $238,847.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,086,109.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.66, for a total value of $238,847.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,608 shares in the company, valued at $6,086,109.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.13, for a total transaction of $360,269.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,159.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,581 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,429. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded up $1.16 on Friday, hitting $258.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,049,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,191. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $217.70 and a 1-year high of $287.32. The stock has a market cap of $75.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $267.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 66.06%.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

