Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Acquired by Flossbach Von Storch AG

Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,296,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 404,403 shares during the quarter. Newmont comprises approximately 2.5% of Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned approximately 1.80% of Newmont worth $609,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEM. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Newmont by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in Newmont by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its position in Newmont by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 36,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $219,505.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,177.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $463,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,258,364.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $219,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,177.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,366 shares of company stock worth $1,738,008. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newmont Price Performance

NEM opened at $38.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.42. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.81 and a fifty-two week high of $60.08. The firm has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). Newmont had a negative net margin of 6.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NEM shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Newmont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.82.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Featured Stories

