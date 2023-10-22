NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $75.23.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE opened at $51.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.31. NextEra Energy has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $88.61. The company has a market capitalization of $105.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 46.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,201,056.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 3,111,524 shares of company stock worth $75,941,956 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $32,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

