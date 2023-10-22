NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 76.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,843 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,649 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $8,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its stake in NIKE by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 111,776 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 36,305 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in NIKE by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 2,487 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,078. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,857,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,342 shares of company stock valued at $10,905,321. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on NIKE from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on NIKE from $128.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.45.

NIKE stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $102.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,823,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,555,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $156.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.56. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.24 and a twelve month high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

