NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 731,311 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 13,822 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in NIKE were worth $80,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in NIKE by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after purchasing an additional 38,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE opened at $102.67 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.24 and a 1-year high of $131.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.52 and a 200-day moving average of $108.56. The firm has a market cap of $156.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is 41.98%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Williams Trading upgraded NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $91.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.45.

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,342 shares of company stock valued at $10,905,321. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

