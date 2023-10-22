NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Acquires New Position in OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OABI. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of OmniAb in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in OmniAb during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in OmniAb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in OmniAb during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OmniAb during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OABI traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.85. 426,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,213. OmniAb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.73.

OmniAb ( NASDAQ:OABI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OmniAb, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew W. Foehr purchased 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.48 per share, for a total transaction of $246,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,784,396.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of OmniAb in a report on Friday, August 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates.

