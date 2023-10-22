NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Buys 6,000 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,098,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,300,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 743,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,418,000 after purchasing an additional 255,780 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 465,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,715,000 after purchasing an additional 247,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 264,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,850,000 after purchasing an additional 117,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

CHDN has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.81.

NASDAQ:CHDN traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.88. 279,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,346. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 1.09. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52-week low of $97.64 and a 52-week high of $150.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.49.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $768.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.70 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 53.61% and a net margin of 16.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

