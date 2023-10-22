NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Makes New Investment in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GEHC. General Electric Co. purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,002,865,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,989,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,133,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,090,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,866,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GEHC shares. Citigroup started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Argus started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin Michael O’neill sold 15,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total transaction of $1,206,887.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,613. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of GEHC traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.05. 2,575,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,536,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.00 and a 1 year high of $87.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.24.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

See Also

