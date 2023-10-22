Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) PT Lowered to $10.00

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Free Report) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Nkarta’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.27) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.54) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.12) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.82) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Nkarta from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Nkarta from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Nkarta from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nkarta presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.67.

Shares of NKTX opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. Nkarta has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $13.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average of $3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.04.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nkarta will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Nkarta by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 735.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 13,661.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a lymphocyte that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

