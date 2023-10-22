Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.20.

NOMD stock opened at $14.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Nomad Foods has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $19.76.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $811.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.57 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 6.88%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nomad Foods will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Nomad Foods by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Nomad Foods by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nomad Foods by 6.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, Serbia, Croatia, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready to cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

