Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 24.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,002 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 7,457 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $5,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth about $6,214,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 8.0% in the second quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth about $220,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 9.1% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 4.1% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 119,260 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $25,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on NSC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.00.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NSC stock opened at $201.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $45.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.28. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $186.82 and a 12 month high of $261.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $202.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.80.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 20.25%. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.56%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

