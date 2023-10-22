Northwest Bancshares (NWBI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $173.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.68 million. On average, analysts expect Northwest Bancshares to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ NWBI opened at $9.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Northwest Bancshares has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $15.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.63 and its 200 day moving average is $11.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 2nd. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, EVP Scott J. Watson bought 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.23 per share, for a total transaction of $61,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,787.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey J. Maddigan bought 9,600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,512.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,126 shares of the company's stock, valued at $367,769.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 15,952 shares of company stock worth $176,629 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 5.8% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 40,480 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 53.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 590,247 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after purchasing an additional 204,630 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 34.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 102,772 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 26,450 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $682,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 11.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 82,319 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 8,611 shares in the last quarter. 65.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

