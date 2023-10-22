Notable Labs (NASDAQ:NTBL) Research Coverage Started at JMP Securities

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Notable Labs (NASDAQ:NTBL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a market outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Notable Labs Trading Down 2.8 %

NTBL stock opened at $3.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.77. Notable Labs has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $11.20.

About Notable Labs

