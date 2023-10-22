Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.36

Shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.36 and traded as low as $7.74. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund shares last traded at $7.79, with a volume of 62,544 shares trading hands.
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.36.
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%.
About Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
