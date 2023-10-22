Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.36

Shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.36 and traded as low as $7.74. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund shares last traded at $7.79, with a volume of 62,544 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.36.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 47.9% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 560,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 181,481 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 13.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 384,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 46,005 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 2.6% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 378,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 9,486 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 66.8% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 67,723 shares during the period. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,648,000. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

