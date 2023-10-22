NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Lowered to $600.00 at Morgan Stanley

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Argus raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $556.83.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $413.87 on Wednesday. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $118.87 and a 52-week high of $502.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 99.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $449.76 and a 200-day moving average of $398.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.79.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.40, for a total transaction of $14,440,243.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,793,980,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.40, for a total value of $14,440,243.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,793,980,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.