Oak Family Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 56.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,377 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 59,247 shares during the quarter. Gentex accounts for 2.3% of Oak Family Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Oak Family Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Gentex worth $4,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lifted its position in Gentex by 71.6% during the first quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 58,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in Gentex by 13.5% during the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 22,310 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Gentex by 23.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 975,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,340,000 after acquiring an additional 187,420 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its position in Gentex by 24.3% in the first quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 35,290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Gentex in the first quarter worth approximately $2,448,000. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gentex news, Director Kathleen Starkoff sold 4,430 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $147,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,841.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Trading Up 0.2 %

GNTX traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.41. 3,336,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,367,508. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.98. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $23.86 and a 1 year high of $34.33.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $583.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.04 million. Gentex had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 17.37%. Equities analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 30.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on GNTX. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Gentex from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Gentex from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Gentex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Gentex from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Gentex Profile

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Further Reading

