Oak Family Advisors LLC Buys 4,062 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares during the quarter. RTX accounts for about 3.0% of Oak Family Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $6,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in RTX during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in RTX during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in RTX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Melius lowered RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 11th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on RTX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.74.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.55. 7,995,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,634,743. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.