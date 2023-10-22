Oak Family Advisors LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Oak Family Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of NeoGenomics worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEO. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $588,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 165.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in NeoGenomics by 404.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in NeoGenomics by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their price target on NeoGenomics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens raised shares of NeoGenomics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.58.

NeoGenomics Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.90. 1,373,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,565. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.35. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $20.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 5.90.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 20.79% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $146.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.22 million. Equities research analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

