Oak Family Advisors LLC Has $1.98 Million Holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,209 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,222 shares during the quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BP by 2,828.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of BP in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in BP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in BP by 191.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new position in BP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

Get BP alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BP shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of BP from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.08.

BP Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE BP traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,281,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,119,128. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. BP p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $41.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.21.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $49.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.24 billion. BP had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 7.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

BP Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.4362 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. BP’s payout ratio is presently 28.15%.

BP Company Profile

(Free Report)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.