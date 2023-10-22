Oak Family Advisors LLC Has $3.59 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Oak Family Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.7% of Oak Family Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MA. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 124.5% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,403 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,091,000 after buying an additional 5,769 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 3.8% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 5.0% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 2.0% during the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.13, for a total value of $1,652,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,575,865.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.13, for a total value of $1,652,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,865.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 418,446 shares of company stock valued at $166,076,098 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:MA traded down $3.46 on Friday, hitting $384.41. 2,652,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,338,475. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $293.50 and a 52 week high of $418.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $402.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $389.36.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MA. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $449.96.

Read Our Latest Report on Mastercard

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.