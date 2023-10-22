Oak Family Advisors LLC Purchases 2,000 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGY. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 46,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. American Trust increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.8% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 13,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.4% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MGY traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,801,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,283. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 12-month low of $18.72 and a 12-month high of $27.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.84 and a 200-day moving average of $21.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 46.81% and a return on equity of 35.63%. The business had revenue of $280.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.74 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 13.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MGY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

