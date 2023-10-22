Oak Family Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Oak Family Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Free Report) (TSE:BTO) by 29.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 718,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 295,277 shares during the quarter. B2Gold comprises 1.2% of Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of B2Gold by 23.4% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 59,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 11,279 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in B2Gold by 280.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 190,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 140,473 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in B2Gold by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 51,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,773 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 8.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 100,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 7,972 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 218.9% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 132,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 91,093 shares during the period. 51.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

B2Gold Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of BTG stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $3.34. The stock had a trading volume of 10,748,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,606,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.79. B2Gold Corp. has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $4.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.97.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Free Report ) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. B2Gold had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $470.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on BTG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.25 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.42.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

