Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target Increased to $78.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on OXY. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.76.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $65.18 on Wednesday. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $55.51 and a 1-year high of $76.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.62. The company has a market capitalization of $57.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.73.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.02). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 12.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $127,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,181,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,629,539,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 5,000.0% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

