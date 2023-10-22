Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Grows Stock Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Diodes by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,252,000 after purchasing an additional 22,056 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Diodes by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Diodes by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Diodes by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Diodes by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Diodes

In other news, COO Gary Yu sold 3,300 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total transaction of $272,646.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,709.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Gary Yu sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $272,646.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,469,709.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andy Tsong sold 1,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $164,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,988 shares of company stock valued at $655,248. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on DIOD. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Diodes from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diodes in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.60.

Diodes Price Performance

Diodes stock opened at $74.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.38. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $67.33 and a 12-month high of $97.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $467.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.12 million. Diodes had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

