Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Has $469,000 Stock Holdings in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UTZ. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 696.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,047,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,248,000 after buying an additional 915,784 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 597.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 549,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,591,000 after buying an additional 470,551 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 687.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 476,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,841,000 after buying an additional 415,606 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 13.8% during the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 3,239,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,359,000 after buying an additional 392,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 44.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,094,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,031,000 after buying an additional 337,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UTZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Utz Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Utz Brands from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on Utz Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Utz Brands in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Utz Brands from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.14.

Utz Brands Stock Performance

Utz Brands stock opened at $11.63 on Friday. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.17 and a 12-month high of $19.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 1,163.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.85.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $362.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Utz Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,300.00%.

Utz Brands Profile

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, veggies, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGI Fridays, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

