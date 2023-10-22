Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Has $567,000 Stock Position in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,044 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC owned approximately 0.07% of BlueLinx worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BXC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in BlueLinx during the first quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in BlueLinx during the first quarter worth $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in BlueLinx by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlueLinx by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in BlueLinx during the first quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at BlueLinx

In related news, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 3,155 shares of BlueLinx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.42, for a total value of $272,655.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $547,384.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 4,376 shares of BlueLinx stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.43, for a total value of $386,969.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,760.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.42, for a total value of $272,655.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $547,384.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,444 shares of company stock valued at $3,338,498 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlueLinx Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BXC opened at $71.36 on Friday. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.48 and a 52 week high of $98.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 4.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.87 and its 200-day moving average is $83.35. The company has a market capitalization of $642.24 million, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.88.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.21). BlueLinx had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The business had revenue of $815.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that BlueLinx Holdings Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlueLinx Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.