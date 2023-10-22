Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Makes New $607,000 Investment in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EEFT. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 236.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on EEFT shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.38.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Up 8.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT opened at $83.82 on Friday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.84 and a 12-month high of $121.55. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.72.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.20. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.