Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 328.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 67.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 275.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $134.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.14 and a 200 day moving average of $138.70. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52 week low of $110.67 and a 52 week high of $162.20.

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $288.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.01 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. Piper Sandler Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.59%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

