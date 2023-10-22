Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OEF. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,244,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,847,000 after acquiring an additional 144,018 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,040,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,591,000 after acquiring an additional 66,297 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,243,000 after acquiring an additional 27,030 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,640,000 after acquiring an additional 31,694 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

OEF opened at $198.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $165.33 and a 12 month high of $214.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $205.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.72.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

