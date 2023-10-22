Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Sells 425 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC trimmed its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 98.1% during the first quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.47.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MDLZ opened at $64.10 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.38 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.08. The stock has a market cap of $87.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 56.29%.

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.