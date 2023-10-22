Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Trims Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lessened its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 1.3% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in Chevron by 0.9% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 531,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in Chevron by 6.3% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in Chevron by 13.4% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 79,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,477 shares during the period. Kooman & Associates grew its holdings in Chevron by 11.2% during the second quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 1,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.2% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $166.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $164.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.24. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $149.74 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The company has a market cap of $311.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC upped their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

