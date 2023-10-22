Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Purchased by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 412,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the quarter. Omnicom Group comprises 1.1% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $39,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 100,409.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,955,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953,044 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 683.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,717 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 372.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,218,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537,136 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 81.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,527,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,111,000 after purchasing an additional 683,810 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 293.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 840,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,320,000 after purchasing an additional 627,214 shares during the period. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicom Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of OMC stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,904,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.23. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.84 and a 1-year high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 40.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.70%.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $37,472.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,581.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on OMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.25.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Articles

