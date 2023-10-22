One Day In July LLC Acquires 18,656 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

One Day In July LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,656 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 2.0% of One Day In July LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. One Day In July LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $11,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 267.3% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 7.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,840,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,194,529. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.23. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.73 and a 12 month high of $110.51.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4649 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $5.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

