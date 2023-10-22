One Day In July LLC Acquires Shares of 3,180 Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

One Day In July LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 681,735.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,713,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,163,000 after acquiring an additional 251,676,310 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 94,998.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 153,374,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,874,217,000 after acquiring an additional 153,212,783 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7,226.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,034,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,627 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,193,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,932,000 after acquiring an additional 565,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11,798.8% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 566,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,136,000 after acquiring an additional 561,386 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VT traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,854,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,167. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $79.66 and a 1 year high of $100.72.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

