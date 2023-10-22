One Day In July LLC Buys 219 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

One Day In July LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VDC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 175,803.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,266,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264,677 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2,573.5% in the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 396,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,035,000 after purchasing an additional 381,194 shares during the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4,069.6% in the 2nd quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 355,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,384,000 after purchasing an additional 346,606 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,181,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,640,000 after purchasing an additional 209,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 798,072.0% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 199,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,307,000 after acquiring an additional 199,518 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock traded down $0.74 on Friday, hitting $177.95. 99,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,221. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $186.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $172.75 and a one year high of $201.65.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

