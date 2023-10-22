One Day In July LLC Buys 2,716 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

One Day In July LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 3.6% of One Day In July LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $19,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,244,860,000 after purchasing an additional 145,582,878 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,688,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,238 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23,640.7% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,862,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,613 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 12,054.2% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,526,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,411,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,163,000 after purchasing an additional 572,632 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $238.55. 1,876,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,297,103. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $253.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.33. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $224.00 and a 1-year high of $273.73.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

