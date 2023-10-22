One Day In July LLC Has $25.43 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

One Day In July LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of One Day In July LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $25,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after acquiring an additional 424,533,112 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $360,513,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,259,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,790,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,856 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 98,060.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 957,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,811,000 after acquiring an additional 956,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,476.4% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 859,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,310,000 after acquiring an additional 825,816 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $4.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $269.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,572,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,084. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.74. The stock has a market cap of $88.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $206.72 and a 52 week high of $295.07.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

