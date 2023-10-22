One Day In July LLC Has $585,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

One Day In July LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 45.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the period. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 51,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 15,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.03. 571,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,123. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.28. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $97.07 and a 52 week high of $116.73.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

