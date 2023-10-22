One Day In July LLC Has $712,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

One Day In July LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,613,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 19.7% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 80,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,250,000 after buying an additional 13,181 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 26.5% during the second quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 15,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $1.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $152.44. 664,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,564. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.04 and its 200-day moving average is $161.78. The company has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $147.94 and a 1-year high of $178.51.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

