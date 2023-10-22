One Day In July LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

One Day In July LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the quarter. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,072,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,255,084. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.68. The company has a market cap of $94.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.89 and a 12-month high of $147.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

