One Day In July LLC Purchases 3,889 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

One Day In July LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 117.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of One Day In July LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $5.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $423.12. The company had a trading volume of 7,046,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,170,050. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $365.10 and a 52 week high of $461.88. The firm has a market cap of $327.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $440.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $434.51.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

