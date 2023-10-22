One Day In July LLC Purchases New Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

One Day In July LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% during the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. True Capital Management grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the first quarter. True Capital Management now owns 1,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $183.59. 12,785,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,538,098. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $191.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.51.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

