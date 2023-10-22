One Day In July LLC Purchases New Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

One Day In July LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,174 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720,460 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in American Express by 87,430.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,697,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,211,847,000 after acquiring an additional 12,682,662 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $911,554,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in American Express by 139.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,869,384 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,133,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996,083 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in American Express by 32.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,356,786 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,048,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,053 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXP has been the topic of several research reports. 51job reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.33.

Shares of AXP traded down $8.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,268,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,008,839. The stock has a market cap of $104.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. American Express has a 52 week low of $132.21 and a 52 week high of $182.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.16.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Express will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

