One Day In July LLC Purchases New Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

One Day In July LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 281 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hosking Partners LLP grew its holdings in Broadcom by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 34,996 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 30,342 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, McAdam LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Broadcom stock traded down $14.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $853.63. 2,695,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,048,639. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $854.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $800.82. The firm has a market cap of $352.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $429.17 and a fifty-two week high of $925.91.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,510 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,014,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at $7,806,368.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $995.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $1,010.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $848.52.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

