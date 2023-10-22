One Day In July LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

One Day In July LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,800,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628,115 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 38,447.0% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 920,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 918,114 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 435,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,551,000 after buying an additional 39,537 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 422,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,866,000 after buying an additional 123,448 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 398,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $176,036,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded down $7.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $409.88. 577,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,560. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $426.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $419.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $303.58 and a one year high of $462.97.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

